With seasonal rivers in Ambala, Panchkula and Yamunanagar districts have hit the danger mark after the excessive rainfall, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Monday issued directions to maintain vigil to handle exigency comprising evacuation in low-lying areas.

Presiding over a virtual meeting with all Deputy Commissioners to take stock of the situation, the Chief Minister asked them to keep a close vigil on every situation, along with timely drainage of water and smooth traffic movement.

“Apart from making adequate arrangements to tackle any situation, timely delivery of food packets in the waterlogged areas should also be ensured,” said Khattar.

The Chief Minister also gave special directions to the Deputy Commissioners of Ambala, Panchkula, and Yamunanagar districts that they should ensure that no one goes near the rivers.

“The water level of Yamuna, Ghaggar and other small rivers is increasing continuously and hitting the danger mark because of continuous rains in Himachal Pradesh. Therefore, quick evacuation arrangements should be made to ensure that people living in the low-lying areas are timely evacuated,” said Khattar.

The Chief Minister directed the Panchkula Deputy Commissioner to solve the problems faced by the people after a bridge in the Mandawala bridge, located some five km from Baddi, collapsed.

He directed him to coordinate with the Himachal authorities to arrange another route.

At the meeting, the Deputy Commissioner of Ambala said in the past three days 493 mm of rain has been received, due to which the water level in rivers has drastically increased. The water level of the Ghaggar, which was 16,500 cusecs, has increased to 21,000 cusecs.

Similarly, the water level of the Tangri river has also increased to 21,000 cusecs from its natural level of 13,000 cusecs. The water level of the Markanda river is in the safe zone at 50,000 cusecs and is expected to increase in the coming days.

In Yamunanagar also, in view of the increasing water level of the Yamuna river, the process of evacuating the areas has been implemented.

The Deputy Commissioner of Kurukshetra said in 1978 the water level in the Markanda river was recorded at 256.4 metres. At present the water level is at 255 metres.

