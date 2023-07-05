Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Wednesday reviewed the progress of the Aravalli Safari Park Project and the Rakhigarhi Museum at a meeting here.

He directed the officers to complete all formalities related to the safari park project which is being developed in line with the biodiversity park concept in a 10,000-acre in the Aravali region in Gurugram and Nuh districts.

Later, interacting with the media, Khattar said 10,000 acres in the Aravali area had been identified for Jungle Safari Park.

At the meeting a wide range of key issues related to these projects were discussed in detail.

The safari will be developed in three phases, with the first phase expected to be completed in around two years.

He said the government has envisaged developing a safari park in line with the biodiversity park and to accomplish this objective two-stage tender process has been adopted for the selection of international organisation for providing design consultancy.

The Chief Minister said in the jungle safari there is an endeavour to introduce all animals and bird species.

“Animals that can adapt to our climatic conditions, in addition to local species, are being examined.”

He said a lake for migratory birds, similar to Sultanpur Lake, would be developed.

The design of the Rakhigarhi Museum is almost final.

Divulging details, the Chief Minister said the state government is working with the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) for the development of the Rakhigarhi Site Museum and Interpretation Centre.

