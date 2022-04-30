INDIA

Haryana CM seeks separate high court

NewsWire
0
0

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said on Saturday that Haryana and Punjab have demanded the setting up of a separate high court for both the states and both would duly send their proposals to the Union Home Ministry.

While interacting with the media after attending the Joint Conference of Chief Ministers and Chief Justices of High Courts here, Khattar said the demand for setting up a separate high court for Haryana has been made in the joint conference.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has also demanded the setting up of a separate high court for Punjab, said Khattar.

At the conference, the Haryana Chief Minister demanded setting up of a separate high court for Chandigarh also.

Khattar said that Haryana has also demanded that the selection of judicial officers should be done through the Haryana Public Service Commission.

Currently, the selection process of judicial officers in Haryana is being done by the high court.

The Chief Minister informed that detailed discussions on a total of seven pivotal agendas were made during the conference.

20220430-211345

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    UP teacher beaten to death, students’ role suspected

    UP girls to learn science in the joyful way

    Vidyut Jammwal looks back on 9 years of ‘Commando: A One...

    Delhi govt to train ‘Shramik Mitras’ to help construction workers