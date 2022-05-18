Under the chairmanship of Haryana Chief Minister, Manohar Lal Khattar on Wednesday, a discussion was held on the Metro connectivity project from Palam Vihar in Gurugram to Dwarka Sector-21 in Delhi.

During the discussion, Khattar directed that a study must be conducted regarding an underground tunnel for the last 1.5-kilometre metro line falling in Delhi.

The report of the study will have to be submitted in 15 days, following which the final detailed project report (DPR) will be prepared.

It was informed in the meeting that there is a plan to expand the metro network in Gurugram by adding a line of 37 km in length.

Of this, the project of laying a metro line of about 28.5-km length from HUDA City Centre Metro Station to Cyber City through Old Gurugram is under consideration by the Union Government, which is in the final stage of approval.

Apart from this, a proposal has been prepared for laying a line of nearly 8.4-km length from Palam Vihar to Sector-21 of Delhi.

After the approval of this new proposed line, a large part of Gurugram will be covered by metro connectivity.

The Chief Minister said the people of west Delhi and Gurugram would be greatly benefited from the laying of the proposed metro line from Palam Vihar to Sector-21 Dwarka. The number of passengers on this route is expected to be high.

This proposed new metro route will connect with DMRC’s Blue Line.

It will have a total of seven metro stations. In this project, four stations are proposed to be built in the Gurugram district and three stations in the Delhi region.

These will have two interchange stations — Palam Vihar station and Dwarka Sector-21 station.

The project will be implemented by Haryana Meat Rapid Transport Corporation (HMRTC).

Officials said the proposal for this metro link was prepared for the first time in November 2019.

In April 2020, HMRTC studied the technical feasibility. Its DPR was prepared on May 8, 2020, and the final DPR was submitted on April 11, 2022.

It was informed in the meeting that this proposed metro route will be 8.4-km long, of which four-km part — from Palam Vihar to Sector-111 will fall in the boundary of Gurugram district, while from Sector-111 to Dwarka Sector-21 of Delhi will be 4.4 km. The part will be at the Delhi border.

The stations proposed to be built in Gurugram district are — Rezangala Chowk, Choma, Sector- 110 and Sector-111, while in the Delhi region these stations – Dwarka Sector-28, India International Convention and Expo Center (IICC) in Dwarka Sector-25 and Dwarka Sector-21 will be made.

This route will have two interchange stations.

Palam Vihar will have an interchange with the proposed Gurgaon Metro Corridor (HUDA City Centre to Cyber City).

Dwarka Sector-21, which will be separate from the existing DMRC station, will have an interchange with the Blue Line as well as the Airport Express Corridor.

An estimated cost of Rs 2,281 crore will be spent on the construction of this project.

20220518-232402