Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar while presiding over the District Grievance Redressal Committee meeting on Sunday suspended an additional station house officer (SHO), sub-inspector (SI) Satinder, who was then posted at Sohna Sadar police station over allegations of dereliction of duty.

The SI has been placed under suspension with immediate effect and transferred to police lines, Gurugram.

According to the police, the SI was investigating a case related to the fraudulent extortion of money in the name of a Group-D job in the Prime Minister’s Office.

In connection with the matter, a case was filed by one Anil Kumar, a resident of Sohna in which he alleged that he had given Rs 3.5 lakh to the accused person.

Sohna police, during the investigation, had told it to be a case of mutual money transaction saying that there is no evidence or instrument of money transaction between the complainant and the accused.

The Deputy District Attorney (DDA), appointed by the Police Commissioner, Gurugram, had prima facie considered it to be a civil matter between the two parties.

The CM has also ordered to take action against the DDA for giving the wrong opinion to the police in this matter.

The DDA of the Police Commissioner’s Office had described the corruption case as a civil case of money transactions.

Apart from this, in the meeting, 19 complaints were placed before the Chief Minister, out of which after hearing all the parties, 16 complaints were settled on the spot.

