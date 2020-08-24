Haryana CM tests Covid positive ahead of Assembly session

Chandigarh, Aug 24 (IANS) Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar tested positive for Covid-19 on Monday.

“I was tested for novel coronavirus today. My test report has returned positive,” Khattar said in a tweet.

“I appeal to all colleagues and associates who came in my contact over the last week to get themselves tested. I request my close contacts to move into strict quarantine immediately,” he added.

The development is significant as the two-day monsoon session of the state legislative Assembly is scheduled be held on August 26-27.

Earlier in the day, Assembly Speaker Gian Chand Gupta had tested positive for coronavirus.

Three MLAs had also tested positive earlier, and two of them are still undergoing treatment.

–IANS

vg/arm