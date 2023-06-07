INDIALIFESTYLE

Haryana CM thanks PM Modi for Metro line in Gurugram

NewsWire
0
0

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Wednesday expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for sanctioning Rs 5,452 crore for a new metro line from HUDA City Centre to Cyber City in Gurugram and a spur line connecting the Dwarka Expressway.

This was in fact the vision of Khattar to improve road and metro connectivity in the National Capital Region, particularly in Gurugram.

The elevated route will be 28.50-km long and will have 27 stations.

Haryana Mass Rapid Transport Corporation Limited (HMRTC) will implement the project. Currently, there is no metro line in old Gurugram.

The construction of this line will connect the new Gurugram with the old Gurugram.

It would also help to improve traffic flow and increase employment opportunities in the NCR region.

20230607-182005

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Food inspector recruitment case: Calcutta HC raps state govt after counsels...

    Senior citizens’ 10-year legal fight gets closure with the fall of...

    K’taka 2nd PUC exam begins today, CM Bommai wishes luck...

    Could have considered supporting Draupadi Murmu had BJP informed before: Mamata