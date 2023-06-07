Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Wednesday expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the government’s farmer-friendly decision of increasing the minimum support price (MSP) for all mandated Kharif crops.

This decision is another step towards the commitment of the government to double the income of the farmers, Khattar said in a statement.

An official spokesperson said the MSP for paddy (common) has been increased from Rs 2,040 to Rs 2,183 per quintal, while the MSP for A-grade paddy has been increased from Rs 2,060 to Rs 2,203 per quintal.

The MSP for moong dal has been increased from Rs 7,755 to Rs 8,558 per quintal, Bajra from Rs 2,350 to Rs 2,500 per quintal, ragi from Rs 3,578 to Rs 3,846 per quintal, maize from Rs 1,962 to Rs 2,090 per quintal, and arhar from Rs 6,600 to Rs 7,000 per quintal.

The spokesperson said for the last several years, the Central government has been declaring the MSP for both Rabi and Kharif crops before the sowing season starts.

