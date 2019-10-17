Haryana: Cong candidate Mohan, BJP’s Kavita among first to cast vote

Chandigarh, Oct 21 (IANS) Congress candidate and former Deputy Chief Minister Chander Mohan and outgoing minister and BJP candidate Kavita Jain were among the first contesting candidates in Haryana to cast vote in their respective polling booths on Monday.

Mohan along with his wife, son and daughter-in-law reached the polling booth in Panchkula before the start of polling at 7 a.m. He is in fray from Panchkula.

So were Kavita Jain and her husband Rajiv Jain, who was the media adviser to Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, reached the polling booth much ahead of the start of polling in Sonipat town. She is in fray from Sonipat.

After casting the vote, she appealed to the people to come out of their houses and exercise their franchise.

After casting the vote, Mohan told the media that the Congress government did development in the state and will do in the future too.

Mohan, son of three-time Chief Minister late Bhajan Lal, ditched politics for love in 2008. He embraced Islam and changed his name to Chand Mohammad and married a woman, who was a former Deputy Advocate General in Punjab.

His younger brother and sitting legislator Kuldeep Bishnoi, whose hotel in a prime business space of Gurugram worth Rs 150 crore has been attached by the Income Tax Department, has been re-nominated from Adampur seat in Hisar.

