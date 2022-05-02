Congress is reaching out to sulking Haryana leader Kuldeep Bishnoi as he is upset over denial of state presidentship of the party in the state, Bishnoi has let his anger public and said that he will seek a response from the party.

The internal rift in the Haryana Congress has widened after Congress General Secretary Randeep Surjewala came out openly in support of Kuldeep Bishnoi.

Since the appointment of Udai Bhan a know Hooda supporter has been appointed as party chief Kuldeep Bishnoi has been upset but Surjewala who is close to Rahul Gandhi stoked a controversy by saying that Bishnoi could have been good President.

Surjewala had said that “party has decided to appoint Udai Bhan I wish him good luck but individually I think that Kuldeep Bishnoi could have been good President as he is capable and is talented, party needs leaders like Bishnoi. I hope that Congress leadership talks to him and responsibility will be given to him.”

Bishnoi had on Tuesday tweeted, “Friends, I have been reading your comments on social media. I am extremely emotional receiving your immense love, and I am as much angry as you all are. But I pray to all of you that until I get a reply from Rahulji, we should not take any step. If you love me, then please be patient.”

He was one of the top claimants for the top position in Haryana and was assured of either getting the state party President or the Leader of Opposition portfolio but Hooda played spoilsport.

Bishnoi had met the Congress President Sonia Gandhi and Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, too, but the decision ultimately favoured the Hooda camp. Congress on Wednesday appointed Udai Bhan, who is said to be a close loyalist of Bhupinder Singh Hooda, as its new Haryana party Chief, while also naming four state unit working Presidents.

The decision comes after hectic parleys between the Congress and Bhupinder Singh Hooda and finally the latter had his way in the appointment.

Now both the Congress Legislature Party and State Party President’s posts have gone to Hooda’s camp.

Though Udai Bhan is also a Scheduled Caste as outgoing state Party President Kumari Selja but the party has tried to strike a balance between various communities, especially the Jats.

Therefore, it has appointed former MP Shruti Choudhry, who is from the Jat community, as one of the State unit Working Presidents. The others are Ram Kishan Gujjar, Suresh Gupta and Jitender Kumar Bhardwaj.

In Haryana, the Congress was witnessing an internal rift and as a result, the district committees were not formed. Ahead of its internal elections, the party wants to put its house in order.

