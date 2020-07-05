Haryana Deputy CM inaugurates multi-storeyed sports complex

Chandigarh, July 5 (IANS) Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala on Sunday inaugurated the state’s first multi-storeyed sports complex in Sirsa.

Chautala said the sports complex — built at a cost of of Rs 3 crore — would provide the best sports facilities to the youth to inspire them to participate and excel in different sports events.

He said it would be his endeavour to get constructed such complexes in other districts too.

He also announced Rs 25 lakh from his voluntary funds for the Sirsa Club.

Later, Chautala told the media said that the state government was fully conscious to contain the spread of COVID-19 and had executed many effective decisions during the lockdown in public interest.

Antibody tests have been initiated in three districts and soon the facility would be extended to other remaining districts of Haryana, he added.

–IANS

vg/tsb