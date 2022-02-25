INDIA

Haryana deputy jail superintendent commits suicide

Narnaul deputy jail superintendent Kuldeep Hooda allegedly committed suicide by consuming some poisonous substance at his relative’s house in Makdaula village of Gurugram, the police said on Friday.

Preliminary investigation revealed that Hooda was facing graft charges.

While two jail wardens were arrested in connection with accepting a Rs 1 lakh bribe from gangster Vikram alias Papla Gujjar in Narnaul jail, Hooda and Anil Kumar Jangra have been absconding since then.

Jangra and Hooda had filed an anticipatory bail application in the Narnaul Court, which was rejected. They again filed a petition in the Punjab and Haryana High Court, which was rejected on Thursday.

Hooda might have taken the extreme step as he was disheartened by the High Court rejecting his bail plea, a police official said requesting anonymity.

Hooda was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was declared dead during treatment.

Hooda, a native of Polangi in Rohtak, was residing in Sonipat.

However, his family alleged that Hooda was framed in a false case and demanded action against the “guilty” officials of the police department.

