Haryana defeated Maharashtra by 7 wickets in the final match of the 6th IDCA T20 National Cricket Championship 2022 for the Deaf and won the championship trophy.

Haryana and Maharashtra made it to the semifinal match of the competition, which had teams from17 states in the powerpack championship organised at Eklavya Stadium, Agra in collaboration with Villoo Poonawalla Foundation.

In the quarterfinals, teams from Haryana, Tamil Nadu, Delhi, Karnataka, Telangana, Jammu & Kashmir, Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra secured their places.

In this mega competition that started on November 14, the Man of the Match Award for the final was given to Amit Yadav; Akash Singh was adjudged as the Best Batman (Haryana), and Kuldeep Singh was declared the Best Bowler, the IDCA said in a release on Monday.

The runner-up team was felicitated with a trophy and medals, and the winning team Haryana with the champions trophy and memento.

Speaking on the occasion, Sumit Jain, President of the Indian Deaf Cricket Association (IDCA) said, “This was a mega tournament. I am thankful to the host UPDCA President & Managing Committee members for organising this tournament in Agra, UP. Our sponsors have been our pillars of support, we are extremely grateful for their belief in the cause of deaf cricket. Thankful to all administration teams of 17 states who supported their teams to play their best. Congratulations to the winners Haryana team & runner-up Maharashtra team.”

Jaswinder Narang, CEO, Villoo Poonawalla Foundation, said, “We are delighted to collaborate with IDCA for the National Cricket Championship for the Deaf. Sports have the power to inspire and unite people. As the ‘Support Partner’ of the Indian Deaf Cricket Association, we stand by our commitment to promote sports amongst the differently-abled youth of the country.”

20221121-213409