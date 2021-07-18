With Covid-19 cases seeing the declining trend, the Haryana government on Sunday announced more relaxations, including increase in the timings of bars and restaurants, while extending the lockdown till July 26.

However, the night curfew will remain in force daily from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m., an order by the Chief Secretary said.

The shops will operate daily from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., while the malls from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. The restaurants and bars, including those in malls, will open from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. with 50 per cent capacity and home delivery of food is allowed till 11 p.m.

The club houses, restaurants and bars at golf courses will also be allowed to open from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. with 50 per cent capacity.

A government spokesperson told IANS that the state’s recovery rate has improved by 0.15 per cent from 98.50 per cent on June 22. The fatality rate has increased by 0.04 per cent from 1.21 per cent on June 22 to 1.25 per cent on July 17.

The positivity rate has declined from 0.46 per cent on June 22 to 0.14 per cent on July 17, he added.

