Haryana Cooperation and Public Health Minister Banwari Lal on Tuesday informed the Assembly that there is a shortage of doctors in the state and efforts are being made to appoint them by forming a cadre.

There are 9,047 sanctioned posts and 4,679 of them are vacant in government medical colleges. For this, a proposal has also been sent to Haryana Public Service Commission. Interviews have also been conducted to fill some of these posts. The recruitment process is underway, he said.

The minister was replying to a question raised during the budget session of the Vidhan Sabha here.

He said the PGIMS in Rohtak has 5,144 sanctioned posts and 2,385 vacant posts. In Kalpana Chawla Government Medical College in Karnal, there are 944 sanctioned posts and 459 vacant posts. Similarly, Shaheed Hasan Khan Mewati Government Medical College in Nalhar has 1,062 sanctioned posts and 670 vacant posts.

Banwari Lal clarified that the special allowance for doctors and other employees working in Shaheed Hasan Khan Mewati Government Medical College has not been stopped. “Till now this allowance is being given to doctors. Now, a proposal to grant this allowance to those group A,B,C,D employees who do not belong to the district of Mewat is under consideration.”

The minister said now a proposal of 10 per cent basic plus DA (dearness allowance) has been made which has been approved by the Chief Minister and will soon be approved by the Finance Department. “This allowance has been received till September 2022, thereafter arrears will be ensured,” he added.

Replying to another question, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar clarified that the Haryana Kaushal Rozgar Nigam has been set up to safeguard the interest of the contractual employees.

Earlier, the employees engaged under the outsourcing policy used to face exploitation as contractors never gave them EPF or ESI benefits to them. Several complaints were received from the employees.

To provide contractual manpower to all government entities in Haryana in a transparent, robust, and equitable manner, the Haryana Kaushal Rozgar Nigam has been set up, said the Chief Minister while replying to a question asked by Congress member Mewa Singh during Question Hour.

He said in the Haryana Kaushal Rozgar Nigam recruitment, priority is given to those having a family income of less than Rs 1.80 lakh or who do not have any government job.

The Chief Minister said through this Nigam, temporary employment is offered, while later it is renewed based on the demand of the department and the efficiency of the employee. Permanent jobs are given by the Haryana Staff Selection Commission, the Haryana Public Service Commission and other departmental procedures informed.

The Chief Minister informed the House that the Nigam has issued deployment offer letters to 106,464 existing contractual employees in various departments, out of which 95,424 have joined the Nigam portal and are working in various government organisations.

In response to a supplementary question asked by member Jagbir Singh Malik about the sacking of 32 contractual employees of Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya, the Chief Minister said the matter is in the notice of the government and an inquiry had been conducted.

