After busting the fake injection racket, Haryana’s Food and Drug Administration Department (FDA) seized medicines of cancer and diabetes for Rs 7 lakh from Turkey-based accused Ali Tarmanani, state Health Minister Anil Vij said on Sunday.

The medicines were imported to India illegally.

Vij said after questioning of the accused, the drugs were recovered from Sector 62 in Noida, where the accused was residing.

Six types of medicines were seized by the FDA on the disclosure of Tarmanani during remand.

According to the accused, the illegally imported drugs were brought from Istanbul for sale through distributors in his contact.

The minister said injection Opdivo 100 mg and 40 mg and XGEVA 120 mg required cold storage but it was not followed.

20230514-182403