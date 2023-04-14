Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Friday said Haryana is the first state in the country that is procuring 14 crops at minimum support price (MSP).

Also, the rest of the crops are being procured through Bhavantar Bharpayee Yojana. He assured that the farmers would be given compensation till May for the crop loss due to recent unseasonal rains and hailstorms.

The Chief Minister was interacting with people during a Jan Samvad programme in Palwal’s Hodal town. He also extended wishes to them for the festival of Baisakhi.

Khattar said the government stands with the common man, and along with basic infrastructural development, the benefits of government services are being provided to the citizens through Parivar Pehchan Patra.

Giving relief to ‘safai karamcharis’ of the Municipal Council in Hodal, the Chief Minister ordered release of 75 per cent of their pending salary.

The Chief Minister said Ayushman cards of 12,833 people in Hodal with a population of about 60,000 have been made, and out of them, 128 people have got free treatment of about Rs 26 lakh.

He said that under the Parivar Pehchan Patra, 1,160 new ration cards have been made in Hodal. Earlier, 5,500 ration cards were made. “The government is now automatically making pension for the elderly people who are above 60 years under which the pension of 44 elderly people in Hodal has been made so far. The government has increased the annual income limit of the elderly from Rs 2 lakh to Rs 3 lakh,” he added.

The Chief Minister also announced Rs 2.5 crore for the development of the Hodal main “mandi’. He accorded approval for various development schemes, including road network, and said the construction work of the new bus stand would start soon.

20230414-132602