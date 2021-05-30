Giving relief to those owning houses and shops of municipality on lease or rent for 20 years in Haryana, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Sunday announced ownership rights for them.

For the execution of the property, a policy has been framed under which the tenant will have to pay less than the present collector rate to get the ownership right, an official statement said.

The Chief Minister said if anyone has taken shop or house on the municipal land either on rent or lease or by paying licence fee for 20 years or more then all such occupiers would be given ownership right under this policy.

The occupier should have completed 20 years as of December 31, 2020, as per the policy.

The Chief Minister also announced a rebate of 20 per cent on the current collector rate would be given to those tenants who have been residing in the house or are running a shop for 20 years.

Similarly, those who have an occupancy period of 50 years will get a rebate up to 50 per cent. Besides, if an occupier has a period of more than 50 years, then in that case he/she will be given a maximum relaxation of 50 per cent only on the present collector rate.

Khattar said the municipalities associated with the occupiers who are found eligible by the competent authority will then issue notice to the beneficiary asking them to pay the amount fixed after the rebate within 15 days.

The beneficiary will have to deposit 25 per cent of the total fixed amount to the municipality concerned within 15 days counted from issuance of the notice, while the remaining 75 per cent amount will have to be deposited within three months.

The Chief Minister said if the municipality has rented or leased any land or building to one or more occupiers, the amount will have to be paid as per the fixed floor-wise formula.

The Chief Minister said the state government has restructured and redesignated the Command Area Development Authority (CADA) as Micro Irrigation and Command Area Development Authority (MICADA) to promote micro irrigation and for effective implementation of the works pertaining to watercourses on the canals.

The main objective of the MICADA is to ensure maximum use of available water in irrigation.

–IANS

vg/sdr/