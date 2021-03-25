To promote solar energy in Haryana, the Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitaran Nigam in Thursday announced a scheme with subsidy of 40 per cent for a three kilowatt plant in homes as per the guidelines of the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy.

A subsidy of 20 per cent subsidy will be for four to 10 KW for installing solar system from listed firms.

Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitaran Nigam Managing Director Balkar Singh said by installing a solar system of one KW, the consumer can save up to Rs 6,000 in a year and the expenditure done for installing this solar system could be retrieved in five-six years.A

The corporation has set rates per kilowatt according to various categories.

He said the rates have been set to install solar systems on the rooftop. The consumer is required to pay only the remaining amount after adjusting the rebate amount to the firm.

The consumers can reduce their electricity bills by installing solar systems as per their requirement.

–IANS

vg/ash