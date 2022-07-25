The second annual convocation of IILM University was held on Monday at IILM University Auditorium, Gurugram Campus in the presence of Governor of Haryana, Bandaru Dattatreya.

“Technology, innovation and research are the three things which a student should equip with for being an entrepreneur and this will provide jobs to more people,” said Dattatreya at the convocation which saw 170 students graduate from 13 different disciplines.

The Governor of Haryana congratulated Sanskriti Bhatnagar from Bachelor of Arts (Honours) in Journalism, Media and Communication in achieving Dr Kulwant Rai gold medal for overall Academic Excellence and Aditya Kumar Tripathi from Bachelor of Business Administration for achieving the Dr Kulwant Rai gold medal in overall excellence in academics and co-curricular activities. He encouraged all the students to have self confidence and trust in themselves going out into the world.

The Vice Chancellor Dr Sujata Shahi congratulated the graduating students and encouraged them to create their own future by “believing in oneself leading one’s calling and pursuing one’s passion”.

At the convocation students were awarded the Certificate of Merit for securing first position in the respective courses. An equal number of female and male students have graduated this year.

Some of the dignitaries present were Pawan Jindal, Sangh Prant Sangchalak, Rajeev Ranjan, IAS, Divisional Commissioner Gurugram, Jaspreet Kaur, IAS, Administrator, HSVP Gurugram, Mukesh Kumar Ahuja, IAS, Commissioner, Gurugram, Kala Ramachandran, IPS, Commissioner of Police, Gurugram, Nishant Kumar Yadav, IAS, Deputy Commissioner, Gurugram. Other dignitaries who were present at the convocation included Raj Nehru, Vice Chancellor, Sri Vishwakarma Skill University, Dr Dinesh Kumar, Vice Chancellor, Gurugram University, Prof P. Dwarkanath, Former Director, Group Human Capital Max India Ltd, Dr Bhaskar Chatterjee, Former Director General & CEO at Indian Institute of Corporate Affairs.

Students from the following disciplines received their degrees from the Governor of Haryana Bandaru Dattatraya:* Bachelor of Commerce (Honours) – B.Com (Hons)

* Bachelor of Business Administration – BBA

* Bachelor of Arts (Honours) in Economics – BA (Hons) Economics

* Bachelor of Arts (Honours) in Psychology – BA (Hons) Psychology

* Bachelor of Arts (Honours) in Fine Arts – BA (Hons) Fine Arts

* Bachelor of Arts (Honours) in 3D Animation & Gaming

* Bachelor of Arts (Honours) in Graphic Design – BA (Hons) Graphics Design

* Bachelor of Arts (Honours) in Journalism, Media & Communication – BA (Hons) JMC

* Bachelor of Arts (Honours) in History & International Relations – BA (Hons) History & IR

* Bachelor of Design – B Design

* Master of Arts in Psychology – MA Psychology

* Master of Laws – LLM

* Masters of Design

