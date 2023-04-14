INDIALIFESTYLE

Haryana govt enhances transport services with better inter-state bus connectivity

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar formally inaugurated the newly constructed bus stand at Hassanpur village today, on the third day of his ongoing Jan Samvad programme in Palwal. He also announced that buses will start from Hassanpur to Chandigarh and Mathura soon.

Addressing the people, the Chief Minister said that adequate arrangements have been made at the newly constructed bus stand built on one acre of land at a cost of about Rs 4.25 crore. Keeping in view the convenience of the passengers, the state government has purchased one acre of land for the new bus stand from Gram Panchayat Hassanpur for Rs 64 lakh.

The Chief Minister said that bus service will be started soon from Hassanpur bus stand to places like Palwal, Delhi, Chandigarh, Aligarh, Mathura, Agra, Haridwar, Gurugram etc. Keeping in view the convenience of the passengers, arrangements have been made for clean drinking water, toilets, seating for passengers and other basic facilities at Hassanpur bus stand.

