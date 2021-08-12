In a unique initiative, the health department of Nuh district in Haryana, along with M3M Foundation, on Thursday launched the ‘Jan Swasthya Chetna Yatra’ — an awareness-cum-vaccination campaign.

The campaign, to be held between August 12-31, focuses on ramping up vaccination and shedding vaccine-related hesitancy among communities in 64 villages.

It also aims to vaccinate more than 4,000 residents and reach out to over 10,000 people through the awareness drive to prepare for a possible third wave of coronavirus.

Dr. Surender Yadav, Chief Medical Officer, Nuh, said: “Earlier, the vaccination in this area had been the lowest but the speed of daily vaccination has increased significantly in the last two months.

“This initiative will give a much-needed boost to it. Our health workers were not able to reach at the village level to answer everyone’s questions, but the plan of this campaign is such that people can now easily ask their questions and doubts related to vaccines.

Yadav hoped that the campaign will create awareness among the people and also accelerate the vaccination process.

“Since this area is completely rural, this campaign will gain momentum when people will get to know about it,” he said.

During the inaugural event, Dr. Payal Kanodia, Trustee, M3M Foundation, said: “It is extremely crucial to safeguard the last person standing in the line to win the war against the pandemic. This campaign will largely benefit the underprivileged sections of the society to get vaccinated easily and as early as possible”.

Officials said 600 doses were provided on the first day of the campaign and vaccination is going on smoothly. Over 300 people had already registered themselves a day before the campaign.

–IANS

str/pgh