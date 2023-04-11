The Haryana government will hold a two-day water conclave on April 26-27, which will be inaugurated by Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, Chief Secretary Sanjeev Kaushal said on Tuesday.

The water conclave aims at promoting awareness, building partnerships, and fostering collaborative efforts to ensure the sustainable management of water resources, which is essential for the socio-economic development and well-being of citizens.

Presiding over a meeting with senior officers of the Irrigation and Water Resources, Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare, Energy, Finance, Industries, Forest and the Fisheries Departments here, Kaushal added that the government is consistently working on the ‘3-R’ principle — Reduce, Recycle and Reuse — for water management.

He asked the departments to prepare and submit a water action plan by April 20.

As per the vision of the Chief Minister, the water conclave will provide a platform for policymakers to engage with experts and stakeholders, identify challenges, and formulate policies and strategies to address water-related issues effectively, said the Chief Secretary.

The need of the hour is to consider the fast increasing municipal treated unused water as a potential water resource which can suitably be put to effective use particularly for non-potable purposes.

The Agriculture and the Horticulture Departments have set a target of crop diversification under the ‘Mera Pani Mera Virasat’ to be adopted in 3.46 lakh acre, reclamation of waterlogged areas in at least one lakh acre, and change in cropping pattern as per agro hydro climate zones.

The Irrigation and Water Resources Department and the Micro Irrigation Command Area Development Authority (MICADA) have set a target of rejuvenation of 2,000 rural ponds and its use in irrigation, containing seepage losses by 50 per cent by way of lining, recharge structures and reservoirs.

The Industries and Commerce Department has set a target of 100 per cent reuse of treated waste water in Haryana State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation estates and in textile clusters and all industrial units with more than 1,000 kilo litres per day to use treated water for non-potable purposes.

