Haryana grants three-year degree status to B.Voc course

The Haryana government has decided to consider Bachelor of Vocational Degree (B.Voc) awarded by a university established under the state or Central Act equivalent to any other three-year bachelor’s degree for employment purposes where a bachelor’s degree in any discipline is the eligibility condition for employment, Chief Secretary Sanjeev Kaushal said on Wednesday.

He said the matter regarding clarification for treating B.Voc equivalent to any other three-year bachelor’s degree for employment was under consideration with the state government.

The Haryana State Higher Education Council had also recommended to consider B.Voc degree equal to any other three-year bachelor’s degree for employment purposes.

Kaushal said the government has now taken this decision in pursuance of the recommendation of the University Grants Commission and the Haryana State Higher Education Council.

In this regard, instructions have also been given to all administrative secretaries, heads of departments, managing directors and chief administrators of boards, corporations, divisional commissioners, deputy commissioners and registrar of the Punjab and Haryana High Court to ensure its compliance.

