Registration of three independent floors in residential plots in Haryana started in 2009 under the Congress government and on public demand, the present BJP government in November 2018 allowed registry of four floors and the policy decision was applied across the state and all residential plots, the Assembly was told on Wednesday.

Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Minister J.P. Dalal, in response to a Calling Attention Motion during the Budget session, told the house that when the master plan of any city is prepared, it is done keeping in mind the potential population of 10 years.

Considering the sectors of the Haryana Shehri Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) as units, amenities like water, electricity and sewage, among others, are taken into consideration.

He said the government will constitute a special committee of town planners which will submit its report in this matter.

The minister apprised the House that as on date, approval has been granted for the construction of four floors and registration of floors in about 6,500 cases of colonisers and developers of Haryana. Out of these, on most of the plots the construction work already stands completed and in many of these the registration of floors is also completed.

In addition, for approximately 12,000 HSVP plots, building plans for stilt plus four floors stand approved.

Dalal said at present, there is no immediate requirement to upgrade the existing infrastructure services. The provision of construction of stilt is mandatory in case of stilt plus four floors construction to reduce the parking problem. Though for increasing the ground coverage, the setbacks have been reduced but the minimum setbacks have been retained for adequate light and ventilation, he added.

He said for monitoring of stilt plus four floors construction in HSVP areas, a mechanism has been developed for information of adjoining plot holders. In case of any complaint of any damage due to construction on adjoining plots, a committee of officers will visit the sites and assess the damage.

Further construction will be allowed only after repair of damaged buildings to the satisfaction of the committee, he added.

