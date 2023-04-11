Taking another decision in the interest of journalists, the Haryana government on Tuesday announced to increase the pension of the accredited media personnel under the Journalist Pension Scheme already being run by the state.

Amit Agrawal, Additional Principal Secretary to Chief Minister, said the Chief Minister has accorded approval to a proposal for an annual increase in the pension amount.

“Now pension amount of journalists will be increased in proportion to the increase in DA according to the norms fixed by the Central government,” he said.

He said on October 26, 2017, the Chief Minister started the Journalist Pension Scheme, a monthly pension being given to accredited media personnel above the age of 60 years.

According to the eligibility criteria for the scheme, journalists must have 20 years of experience and must have media accreditation given by the state government for five years.

Agrawal said the Chief Minister is constantly implementing new schemes for the welfare of journalists. The demand for providing pension to journalists was being raised for a long time, which was fulfilled by the present government.

Apart from this, along with an insurance scheme for journalists, free travel facility in Haryana Transport buses and media centres have also been set up in every district to enable the mediapersons to work without facing any inconvenience, added Agrawal.

