To mark the inauguration of the new Parliament building and honour the workers who made it possible, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Sunday announced an increase of the scholarship of the children whose parents are registered with the state Labour Welfare Board.

The scholarship amount of Rs 7,000 for classes 9 and 10, Rs 7,750 for classes 11 and 12 and Rs 8,500 for higher education has been increased to Rs 10,000.

Interacting virtually with workers and their children registered under Building and Other Construction Workers Welfare Board, the Chief Minister said with the guidance of the Prime Minister, the state is also giving full respect to the workers.

He said the workers have an important contribution in every construction and today the country is becoming self-sufficient only on the strength of the workers.

During the interaction, the workers expressed gratitude to the Chief Minister for providing them benefits to them besides providing education to their children.

Responding to the demand of Bhavna, a resident of Nimoth village in Rewari district, who expressed gratitude to the Chief Minister for the assistance being provided for her education, Khattar accorded approved the construction of a library in her village.

Similarly, on the request of Akash’s father from Palwal to build a library, the Chief Minister accorded approval to open it in the Arya Samaj temple in Aurangabad village of the district.

“Haryana is scaling new heights in the matters of development and its credit goes to the hardworking workers of the state. It is only on their strength that Haryana has become the fastest progressing state in the country. The state government is committed for the welfare, upliftment and prosperity of the workers,” he said.

The Chief Minister said the focus of the government is not only on the organised sector but also on the unorganised sector.

He said today in Haryana about 25 per cent of the workers are employed in the organised sector and 75 per cent in the unorganised sector.

“Haryana ranks first in the country in registering workers in unorganised sectors under Pradhan Mantri Shram Yogi Maandhan Yojana. So far over 8.19 lakh beneficiaries have been registered under this scheme,” he added.

