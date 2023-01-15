INDIA

Haryana Home Minister orders suspension of two cops for serving tea to accused

Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij has ordered suspension of two policemen after a woman complainant showed him a video in which the said cops can be seen serving tea to a person who is an accused in a Rs 25 lakh fraud case.

The minister had directed for the suspension of two police officials on Saturday.

The Minister called up Kaithal SP, and said: “Tea is being served to the accused in the police station and you are saying that the accused is not being found. The criminals are sitting in the police station. Suspend both policemen immediately.”

Not convinced with the reply of the Superintendent of Police, Vij said, “Should I close the police station? How can this happen, SP sir? Will the goons rule the state? I want immediate action.”

The woman from Kaithal has complained to Home Minister Vij that police are not nabbing the accused in the fraud case. The accused is roaming freely and the police is serving him tea in police station, she aleged.

Within an hour of Vij’s reprimand, Haryana police DGP P.K. Aggarwal informed him that the accused has been nabbed.

