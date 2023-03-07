The Gurugram Police have registered a case over an alleged extortion attempt following a complaint by IAS officer Anita Yadav.

According to the police, a caller identified as Rishi allegedly was forcing the IAS officer to pay up to Rs 5 crore to clear her name in a case being investigated by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB).

Yadav stated in her complaint that she received a call on March 3 from a man who identified himself as Rishi.

“He asked me to make a payment of Rs 5 crore to get my name cleared from a matter that is currently under consideration by ACB Haryana. He said he was instructed by some politician to contact me. The said person again contacted me on March 4 and threatened me by saying that if I refuse to make the payment there would be consequences for the same,” she told the police.

The victim also recorded the conversation through another phone and the same was provided to the police.

The state government recently granted permission to the ACB to investigate Yadav, another IAS officer and seven officials in connection with an alleged scam in Faridabad.

“The manner in which these events have unfolded in the last 2 days has left

me in a state of shock. I am extremely concerned about the safety of my family,” she asserted in the FIR.

“A case has been registered in this regard and the matter is under investigation,” Rakesh Kumar, SHO Sector-50 police station, told IANS.

