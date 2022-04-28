Haryana Chief Secretary Sanjeev Kaushal on Thursday said the state is an ideal destination for new pharmaceutical businesses to flourish and to attract pharma sector investment, the government is providing various fiscal incentives.

Welcoming around 200 companies participating in the Pharma Tech Expo-2022 and Lab Tech Expo-2022, the Chief Secretary said that under the dynamic leadership of Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, the state is committed to provide hassle-free business environment for the investors.

He said the expo aims to woo business opportunities for every participant. Such expos certainly give a golden opportunity to every participant to get first-hand knowledge about innovations, maximising the potential for optimum unitisation of equipment.

“During the Covid-19 pandemic, pharma and lab sector did an outstanding job. Also, despite many challenges, the pharma sector in Haryana is flourishing at a rapid pace,” said Kaushal.

The Chief Secretary also lauded the Trade Fair Authority Haryana for organizing expos in Chandigarh as usually the expos are organised in Gurugram and Faridabad.

Earlier, Kaushal formally inaugurated the Pharma Tech Expo-2022 and Lab Tech Expo- 2022, that will go on to April 30 at Parade Ground here, where more than 200 companies will be exhibiting their goods. Out of these 200 companies, over 40 companies are from Haryana.

In her address, Chief Administrator, Trade Fair Authority, G. Anupama, said that in Haryana, favourable ecosystem is being provided to every investor for setting up medical devices and pharmaceutical devices industry.

“The state’s pharma exports figures are around Rs 1,500 crore in 2021. Besides, Haryana is a leading state in terms of ease of doing business. Pharma Tech Expo-2022 which is being organised under the banner of Trade Fair Authority of Haryana in collaboration with Engineering Export Promotion Council of India and Pharma Technology Index.com Pvt Ltd aims to bring together people from across the globe to one destination,” said Anupama.

20220428-204007