The Haryana government’s nod to the Bill providing 75 per cent reservation in the private sector to job seekers from the state, have far-reaching effects on industries in Gurugram.

Several industry entrepreneurs in Gurugram are preparing to shift their businesses and establishments to Noida’s Sector-29 and Rajasthan’s Bhiwadi industrial area. They have visited these areas last week, even as some of them have already planned to buy a plot there for setting up their production unit.

Other entrepreneurs are also mulling to shift their units from Gurugram to these locations.

The representative of Industrial Association, however, said that they are not against the Haryana government’s decision but cannot risk their business as they need skilled workers for their production units.

They further said that at present 80 per cent employees are from other states as the locals are not capable to work in export or garments and auto industries.

“The new law of the state government is to give 75 per cent reservation in all the private institutions to the youth of Haryana. In these circumstances, there is no other option than migrating to Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan for these industries,” an industrialist told IANS, on condition of anonymity.

“Pertaining to the matter, we held a meeting recently with the association members and industrilasts. We have also urged the state government to reconsider this Bill as it will affect the industries in Gurugram. We have given our suggestions before the government in view of 75 per cent job reservation for locals which is yet to be considered,” K.K. Gandi, President Sector-37 Industrial Association told IANS, adding that the land in Bhiwadi is also available in 7,000 per square yard which is not a huge cost to establish production unit there”.

Pawan Yadav, President of IMT Manesar Industrial Association, told IANS that the state governmen’s reservation bill will actually compel Gurugram industries to shift to other states.

“They don’t know under what sort of political pressure the government has taken taken this decision,” Yadav said.

“As per the Industries’ requirements, anyone may for his business and there is no harm in it. Although we are not against the government’s move, it will affect the industries on a large scale. For example, the IT sector does not need to much time for shifting as they have to only shift their computers and furniture. The government move will affect the auto as well garments industries and they need time for shifting. As an entrepreneur we can not fight against the government but we urged the government they must consider their move. Also, at this stage we not count that how many Industries to be shifted in adjoining state’s,” Yadav said.

Meanwhile, the association members said that Noida and Bhiwadi industrial areas are much more productive for their business purposes as both the areas is connected with better road connectivity.

“We had approached the Noida’s concern authority for this purpose. Sector-29 in Noida is good for business purposes as it is close to Jewar. In the future, the International Airport is going to be established,” Yadav added.

“In Gurugram very few local candidates are trained for technical work in the garment industry. People from UP and Bihar are more skilled in this industry. Besides, people from UP, Bihar, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh produce more skilled technicians for the auto industry. This is the same situation in the construction industry,” he said.

“We are in discussion face with Noida authority. They assured us that there will be no hassle in setting up the industry. They will provide electricity and other facilities in industrial area,” he added.

“The government is not going to change anything in the law. In the past, the online suggestions were demanded, they have also been sent to the Labour department. If the government did not return to this law, there will be no other option than migrating,” Gandi said.

The industrialists also asserted that six months later the Haryana government will pressurise firms to accept its decision.

