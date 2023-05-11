INDIA

Haryana: Luxury car burns to ashes after hitting tree at Golf Course Road

A speeding Porsche sports car caught fire and was reduced to ashes after it hit a tree at Golf Course road early on Thursday, police said.

Before ramming into the tree, the car bearing Chandigarh registration collided with a divider. The value of the vehicle is estimated to be around Rs 2 crore.

According to police, the driver fled the spot after the accident.

“Around 4 a.m. we heard a loud sound and saw a car on fire. It got completely burnt in the incident. There were two occupants inside it but were not injured,” Shree Prakash, an eyewitness of the incident said.

The car was coming from Sector-56 Road towards Sikanderpur. It first hit a divider at Sector-27 cut on the Golf Course Road before ramming into a tree.

“We are looking for occupants of the car with the help of its registration number. Further investigation into the incident is underway,” said a police officer.

