In a bid to take revenge, a man from Haryana’s Hisar district came to Bihar’s Gopalganj to kill the man, who had enticed away his wife and fled with her to the state, police said on Thursday.

The accused was identified as Ram Bhagat, and he was arrested just 4 hours after committing the crime on Wednesday night, Gopalganj SP Swarn Prabhat said

“We have also seized a weapon of crime knife which he had used to slit the throat of the victim Mukesh Kumar. He has been booked under Sections 302 and 34 of the IPC and SC/ST act in Mirganj police station,” he added.

According to the SP,Mukesh Kumar was an auto driver in Hisar and had fallen in love with the wife of the accused named Sanu Kumari who was a mother of a child.

They had run away 6 months ago and started living in the South locality of Gopalganj district.

“When Sanu Kumari ran away with Mukesh for the first time 6 months ago, there was a Panchayat taking place and Sanu was asked to return to Hisar. She ran again with Mukesh recently and started living in the South locality of Gopalganj. The accused Ram Bhagat was furious this time. He also came to the South locality in Gopalganj and asked Mukesh to come out from the house. As soon as he stepped out from the house and had a conversation with Ram Bhagat, the latter attacked him with a knife. He has slit his throat and fled,” the SP said.

Following the incident, the family members raised an alarm and informed local police about the incident. Accordingly, the exit points of the district was sealed and the accused was arrested from Gopalganj-Siwan border.

2023072042560