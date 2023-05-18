HEALTHINDIALIFESTYLE

Haryana minister provides assistance to boy suffering from rare disease

NewsWire
0
0

Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij has provided financial assistance to a boy who was diagnosed with aplastic anemia, a rare and life-threatening blood disorder, as his family could not afford the high cost of the treatment.

Upon hearing about boy’s condition, the minister released Rs 15 lakh from the National Child Health Programme.

The funds were used to cover the cost of the treatment and other medical expenses, an official statement said.

The minister’s timely intervention and support have given boy a new lease of life and have brought hope to his family. The boy is undergoing treatment at the PGIMER in Chandigarh.

Vij on Thursday handed over a cheque of the second installment for Rs 5 lakh to the boy and wished him good health.

Earlier, Rs 10 lakh was given for the treatment of the child. The boy and his family members thanked the Health Minister.

Also due to the efforts of the Health Minister, the aplastic anemia disease is included in the National Child Health Programme and now the patient suffering from it can get financial assistance for the treatment.

20230518-174002

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    SC stays Punjab HC order for setting up SIT to probe...

    UP: La Mart school shuts for 2 days as Covid spreads

    One shot of Pfizer, AstraZeneca vax offers 60% protection against Covid

    9 new Omicron cases takes Gujarat’s tally to 23