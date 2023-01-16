INDIA

Haryana murder case accused held in Delhi

The accused in a murder case that took place in Haryana’s Sonipat has been arrested from Delhi, after a tip-off, police said on Monday.

DCP, South West Delhi, Manoj C. said that the accused was identified as Vivek Tokas alias Babloo, 40.

“Keeping in view the Republic Day security arrangements, the police staff was briefed to keep sharp vigil while patrolling in the area. On January 14 at around 7.30 p.m. during patrolling near Munirka bus stand, secret information was received wherein it was learnt that Babloo, who was wanted in a murder case of Sonipat, was roaming in the area carrying some weapon. Acting on it, a trap was laid and he was apprehended,” he said.

During interrogation, it was learnt that he was also a declared vagabond of Police Station Kishangarh.

On his cursory search, a button-operated knife was recovered from his possession, and a case under Sections 25, 54, and 59 of the Arms Act was registered at PS Kishangarh.

The Delhi Police has informed Haryana Police about the arrest.

20230116-183802

