The Haryana government said it has notified the Electric-Vehicle Policy, under which 12 schemes have been made live, Additional Chief Secretary of Industries and Commerce Anand Mohan Sharan said on Thursday.

He said the aim of the policy is to promote the manufacturing of electric vehicles and their components in the state.

With the formulation of this policy, research and development in the field of electric-vehicles will be encouraged. In addition to strengthening the infrastructure, provisions have been made in the policy to reduce the upfront cost of electric-vehicles.

In this, the buyers of Hybrid EV will also get incentive.

Sharan said the Industries and Commerce Department has notified the Haryana Electric-Vehicle Policy-2022, under which 12 schemes have been made live on the website (www.investharyana.in) so that people can take advantage of it.

He said the 12 schemes that have been made live to encourage electric vehicles in the Electric-Vehicle Policy include purchase incentive for buyers, charging and battery swapping station scheme, net SGST reimbursement scheme, capital subsidy scheme, employment generation subsidy scheme, etc.

All buyers willing to take advantage may visit the website, check details and may apply for incentives within 45 days from the date the portal has been made live.

The policy document and scheme document detailing the terms and conditions for claiming the incentive can be downloaded from the website.

