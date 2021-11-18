The Haryana Vigilance Bureau on Thursday arrested a Deputy Secretary of the Haryana Public Service Commission and two others involved in manipulating the marks of candidates who appeared in the written examination for recruitment of dental surgeons.

After the registration of a case on November 17, a raid was conducted and Naveen Kumar, a resident of Bhiwani district was caught red-handed while accepting cash amounting to Rs 20 lakh.

Based on his confession and other evidence, the Vigilance Bureau has further arrested Ashwani Sharma, a resident of Jhajjar district, and seized cash of Rs 1.7 crore.

Following further investigation, it has arrested Anil Nagar, Deputy Secretary of the service commission. A search at the residence of one of his associates is going on resulting in recovery of more cash.

Further investigation in the case is underway to ascertain the nexus and bring all culprits to book, an official statement said.

–IANS

