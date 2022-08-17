Taking prompt action against online fraud, the State Crime Branch of Haryana Police on Wednesday said it has managed to freeze Rs 30-lakh transaction that had been siphoned off by a cyber fraudster from a company in Panchkula.

In addition, the cyber team has also assisted the victims to get back Rs 11 crore into their bank accounts between January and July.

Additional Director General of Police O.P. Singh said the Chief Operating Officer of a Panchkula-based gaming company filed a complaint on helpline 1930 and informed that an application user had defrauded him of Rs 35 lakh.

While preparing the company’s account report, it was found that on August 11 unauthorised deposits of Rs 35 lakh were made in the wallet of a user, which were transferred by the user from his wallet to his personal account between August 12 and 13.

As soon as this transaction was detected, the complainant spoke to the user, who refused to pay the money and switched off the phone. After detection of fraud, a complaint was made to the cyber helpline 1930.

Immediate information provided by the victim on 1930 in ‘golden hours’ resulted in retrieving a defrauded amount Rs 30 lakh by freezing the transaction.

A complaint has been registered in this connection at Cyber Police Station in Panchkula and further investigation is underway.

The National Cybercrime Helpline 1930 was started in January this year.

Taking this initiative forward, 29 cyber police stations have been set up in the state, in which victims of cyber crimes can register their complaints.

At present, more than 600 calls are being received on 1930 on a daily basis. The cyber team is saving about Rs 7 lakh per day on this 24-hour hotline, an official statement said.

The State Crime Branch, which is functioning as a cyber nodal agency, has saved Rs 11 crore after receiving complaints this year. As many as 459 accused have been arrested in this connection, the Additional Director General of Police added.

O.P. Singh, who himself is a tech-savvy officer, said there has been a phenomenal increase in the use of computers, smartphones and the Internet over a period of time.

The increased use of technology in recent times has also led to a sharp rise in cyber frauds.

