The Haryana Vigilance Bureau has arrested the Deputy Secretary of the Haryana Public Service Commission and two others involved in manipulating the marks of candidates who appeared in the written examination for recruitment of dental surgeons.

After the registration of a case on November 17, a raid was conducted and Naveen Kumar, a resident of Bhiwani district, was caught red-handed while accepting cash to the tune of Rs 20 lakh.

Based on his confession and other evidences, the Vigilance Bureau has arrested Ashwani Sharma, a resident of Jhajjar district, and seized a cash of Rs 1.7 crore.

Following further investigation, it has arrested Anil Nagar, Deputy Secretary of the state service commission. A search at the residence of one of his associates is going on resulting in recovery of more cash.

Further probe in the case is underway to ascertain the nexus and bring all culprits to justice, an official statement said.

