Haryana rail corridor project proposal gets approval

Chandigarh, June 29 (IANS) The board of directors of Haryana Rail Infrastructure Development Corp Ltd (HRIDC) has approved the detailed project report of the Haryana Orbital Rail Corridor Project, a new double rail line of about 130 km from Palwal to Sonipat, it was announced on Saturday.

The HRIDC is the joint venture company of the Railway Ministry and the state government.

The project will provide direct rail connectivity (bypassing Delhi) to all the routes originating from Delhi and passing through Haryana.

This will also give connectivity to a dedicated freight corridor network at Pirthala. This rail corridor will have stations at New Palwal, Silani, Sohna, Dhulawat, Jasaur Kheri, Kharkhoda, Tarakpur and finally connect the Delhi-Ambala line at Harsana Kalan.

A government statement said this project would give a boost to develop an economic corridor along the KMP Expressway from Palwal to Sonipat and will also help in the development of the proposed Panchgram townships.

It will provide direct rail connectivity for Gurugram, Faridabad, Ballabhgarh, Palwal, Manesar and Farukhnagar with all the districts of Haryana.

It will also ease pressure on the congested transport network of Delhi and help in reducing pollution in the national capital.

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar made an announcement for completing this 130 km new rail line project on a fast track basis in February.

–IANS

vg/mag/bg