Haryana reintroduces organised crime Bill

After withdrawing it twice, the Haryana government has again reintroduced the Haryana Control of Organised Crime Bill of 2023 in the state Assembly.

The first version of the Bill was passed by the Assembly in August 2019, but withdrawn in November 2020.

Home Minister Anil Vij had withdrawn the second version of the Bill, the Haryana Control of Organised Crime Bill 2020, in August 2022 after it was found to be in conflict with the provisions of the NDPS Act and also certain discrepancies were found by the Ministry of Law.

