INDIA

Haryana releases more water from Hathnikund barrage

Authorities in Haryana’s Hathnikund barrage on Monday released more water into the Yamuna river, which may pose more flood threat to New Delhi.

The water level of the Yamuna river has crossed the danger mark and is expected to rise further with heavy rainfall for third consecutive day, prompting authorities to release excess inflow.

Water levels at the Hathnikund barrage along the Haryana-Uttarakhand border rose to nearly 3 lakh cusecs, an official said.

According to the official, the water level up to 70, 000 cusecs in the barrage is considered normal, while above 2.5 lakh cusecs is considered high floods.

As the water level started rising, authorities opened all gates of the Hathnikund barrage, allowing the river water to flow downstream.

By afternoon, 213,679 cusecs of water was released from the Hathnikund barrage. A day earlier, over 1 lakh cusecs was discharged.

The government sounded a high alert in Yamunanagar, Karnal, Panipat, and Sonipat districts from where the Yamuna passes through before entering the national capital.

There was no report of any loss of life in Haryana so far.

The Met has predicted that Haryana and its neighbouring hill states would continue to experience heavy rains.

