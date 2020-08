Chandigarh, Aug 28 (IANS) Relaxing the strict weekend restrictions imposed to curb rising cases of coronavirus, the Haryana government on Friday decided to keep shops and shopping malls, except those dealing with essential items, closed on every Monday and Tuesday instead.

Now, shops and markets will remain open on every Saturday and Sunday, an official told IANS.

These orders will only apply to urban areas, he added.

