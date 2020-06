Chandigarh, June 22 (IANS) Haryana on Monday saw 10 more cases of coronavirus, taking the state’s tally to 10,645.

All new cases were reported from Karnal district, taking the total cases in the district to 231.

A total of 160 people succumbed to the virus in the state.

With the new cases, the active patients in the state rose to 4,928.

A day earlier, 412 coronavirus cases were reported in the state.

–IANS

