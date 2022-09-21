When Veerpal Kaur, a resident of Mithri village in Sirsa district, decided to try her luck in shrimp production, not many supported the decision, and today she has not only paved the way for other women like her to choose this business but has also set an example how saline water, considered a curse for agriculture, can prove a boon in Haryana that saw a record production of 2,900 tons of shrimp in last fiscal.

Like Veerpal Kaur, a beneficiary of the Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMMSY), six other women of her village have also started the business of white shrimp production in an area of about 18 acres, including 30 ponds.

The women in Sirsa district believe that this new-age farming has certainly changed the fortune of farmers in the region. Under the PMMSY, 60 per cent subsidy is given to the women belonging to the Scheduled Caste, and tribe beneficiaries, while 40 per cent is given to the general category.

The commitment of Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar towards promoting the production of shrimp in saline land and waterlogged areas can be seen from the fact that he has recently announced to give advance subsidy to the beneficiaries of the PMMSY, if there is any delay in the subsidy coming from the Central government.

Once known for its significant contribution to the Green Revolution, Haryana under the Khattar’s leadership, is now working on a mission mode to swiftly move towards the Blue Revolution.

It was on May 2020, when Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the PMMSY as he stressed upon the need to bring the Blue Revolution to the country through sustainable and responsible development of the fisheries sector in India.

The state has started making Blue Revolution a success story by promoting it at the grassroots with the formation of a cluster demonstration farm of shrimp farming and organising workshops for progressive shrimp farmers in Sirsa.

Under the Rashtriya Krishi Vikas Yojana (RKVY), white shrimp farming was started in Haryana on an area of 70 acres in 2014-15.

After its success, this farming was implemented in Karnal, Sonipat, Faridabad, Gurugram, Mewat, Palwal, Rohtak, Jind, Bhiwani, Hisar, Sirsa, Rewari, Jhajjar, Fatehabad and Charkhi Dadri districts.

In 2021-22 a record production of 2,900 tons of shrimp was done on 1,250 acres. Along with this, the Fisheries Department has aimed to double its target during 2022-23.

In 2014, one lakh tons of fish were produced in Haryana in a total farming area of 43,000 acres and this year, the target has been increased to 54,000 acres. Besides, the state government has also set a target of increasing production to 2.10 lakh tons.

Apart from being an agrarian state, Haryana, which has contributed significantly to the country’s economy through industrial development, will now ensure its significant contribution through fisheries.

About six tons of lobster is produced in one hectare and its market price is more than Rs 380 per kg. Biofloc shrimp farming is also done using seven plastic drums.

About 600 kg of shrimp are produced in a tank, thus 4,200 kg of shrimp is produced, which has a market cost of Rs 130 per kg.

Similarly, the price of fish produced in freshwater is Rs 110 per kg. In a year, a profit of about Rs 13.60 lakh per hectare is earned from shrimp farming, while a profit of Rs 5 lakh is earned from Biofloc shrimp farming technique and Rs 6 lakh per hectare is earned from the fish production in freshwater.

