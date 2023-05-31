INDIA

Haryana sets up module to speed up police verification of employees

NewsWire
0
0

To streamline operations, minimise delays and ensure a smoother and faster completion of the appointment process, Haryana Chief Secretary Sanjeev Kaushal on Wednesday said the state government has decided to introduce a new module on the Human Resources Management System application (HRMS) to update the police verification of newly-recruited employees.

The Chief Secretary stated this while presiding over the meeting regarding creation of module for police verification of newly recruited employees of Group A, B, C and D using HRMS system.

He directed the officials of the National Informatics Centre Haryana to ensure the implementation of this module within two weeks.

Kaushal said the objective of this module is to streamline the process of police verification and ensure its completion in a more efficient and timely manner. By integrating the police verification system with the HRMS, the government aims to expedite the issuance of appointment orders and facilitate the prompt filling of vacant posts.

The Chief Secretary clarified the current process of police verification and clearance, particularly regarding the verification of antecedents, often takes a significant amount of time. This ultimately leads to undue delays in the issuance of appointment orders and subsequent filling of vacant positions.

