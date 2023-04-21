INDIALIFESTYLE

‘Haryana setting up 6 automated testing stations to reduce pollution’

NewsWire
0
0

The Haryana government is establishing six automated testing stations in the state to reduce air pollution and improve the overall sustainability of transportation, Chief Secretary Sanjeev Kaushal said on Friday.

He was reviewing the enforcement of the ban here on 10-15 years old vehicles and the mandatory use of anti-smog guns.

The Chief Secretary said automated testing equipment can test vehicles more quickly and accurately than manual testing, saving time and reducing the cost of testing.

It was apprised at the meeting that in compliance with the orders of the National Green Tribune (NGT), a drive was launched in Gurugram and Faridabad where 2,411 petrol vehicles older than 15 years have been impounded and 354 have been deregistered as on March 1.

While 1,121 diesel vehicles older than 10 years were impounded and 1,565 deregistered.

Kaushal directed the Deputy Commissioners of Faridabad and Gurugram to assess the gap of anti-smog guns and submit its report withion one month.

Also, the officers of Gurugram and Faridabad must ensure that all construction and demolition projects must deploy and ensure frequent and effective use of adequate number of anti-smog guns in proportion of the total area of construction for the project.

20230421-190404

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Telangana Congress chief launches padyatra (Ld, correcting para 5)

    Teachers’ scam: ‘OMR sheets with special codes used in exam’

    Snapchat brings its AI chatbot to all users, empowers more creators

    If batters did well, then bowlers were off the radar: Rohit...