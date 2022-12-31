INDIA

Haryana Sports Minister faces allegations of rape attempt

Chandigarh Police on Saturday said they are investigating allegations of rape attempt levelled by an athletics coach against Haryana Sports Minister Sandeep Singh, a former Olympian.

Former captain of the Indian national hockey team, Sandeep Singh has rubbished the charges as “politically motivated”.

The woman, who participated in the 2016 Rio Olympics, was recruited as a junior coach in the Sports Department in September.

In her complaint, she alleged Sandeep Singh sent her messages on Instagram and Snapchat.

“On July 1, he made a Snapchat call and asked me to visit his residence in Sector 7, Chandigarh, for verification of documents. Around 6.50 p.m, he called me to his office and molested me. My T-shirt was torn. I managed to push him aside and ran out of the room as the door was unlocked,” she alleged.

Chandigarh Police spokesperson Ram Gopal said, “We have received the complaint and sent it to the Sector 26 police station.”

