Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij on Sunday said the third phase of coronavirus vaccination for those aged between 18 and 45 years, numbering around 1.1 crore, commenced at 200 centres in the state on Sunday.

He said free vaccination would be done at all government hospitals and vaccination centres. A total of 66 lakh doses of the vaccine were sought and the first batch has been received.

