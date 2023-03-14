HEALTHINDIA

Haryana steps up vigil against H3N2 influenza virus

After a lung cancer patient, who had contracted H3N2 influenza A virus died in Haryana last week, the state has stepped up vigil to prevent the further spread of the highly infectious disease, officials said on Tuesday.

The deceased, a 56-year-old lung cancer patient, was from Jind district, who had tested positive for the viral disease in January.

At least 10 persons have been found infected with the influenza virus in the state. Most of the cases were reported from Karnal, Yamunanagar and Fatehabad.

State Health Minister Anil Vij said, “Directions have been issued to the health department to ascertain if the patient died due to H3N2 or due to lung cancer.”

He said the department is fully prepared to deal with any eventuality and advised the people not to panic.

